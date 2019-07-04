The rise of the silver generation

In the late 1980s there was a rather popular ad on Indian television for Bajaj Bulbs that had a highly hummable jingle which went something like this — ‘When I was a young boy I was a naughty little brat, but now I am a boodha and I live on tablets, but Bajaj still fills my life with light’.

I wonder if the ad in its original form will get a positive reaction today; or will it get critiqued for being so derogatory about the aged. There was also a charming ad featuring thespian Shriram Lagoo where his grandkid asked him to play badminton; “Dadaji Badminton? ...