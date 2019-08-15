One of my favourite clients recently sought my opinion about an investment strategy called value investment plan (VIP) – a variant of the popular systematic investment plan or SIP. And of course, he followed it up with the all-time favo­urite question: What will happen in the stock markets? First, the fact remains that it is almost impossible to pre­dict the co­urse of the stock markets, even ov­­er a longer period.

At best, one can make an educated guess. What inves­to­rs do not understand is that the knowledge of stock market ...