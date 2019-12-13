Yediyurappa did what Fadnavis couldn't

The critics are quiet, the challengers have sheathed their swords for the moment.

With help from friends but much more, family, BS Yediyurappa has staged a comeback that is the envy of many in the party – including the golden boy of the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis, who is still coming to terms with political defeat in neighbouring Maharashtra. It must have stung Fadnavis to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking MPs at the BJP parliamentary party meeting to give a standing ovation to Yediyurappa for his victory in the by-election that has resulted in pulling the BJP government in ...