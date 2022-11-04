JUST IN
Villas to luxury apartments: Picking homestays over hotels is more fun
Delhi tops EPFO coverage chart, Tripura and Assam at the bottom
Office space demand can translate into high returns, say experts
SBI Mutual Fund's IPO plan shelved for now, says chairman Dinesh Khara
Presumptive tax scheme can reduce compliance burden, return filing
Common ITR form will make tax-filing easier, reduce time taken, say experts
Continue SIPs for eight years to avoid loss in equities, say experts
EPFO board recommends extending proportionate pension benefits to members
Subdued equity market slows mutual fund penetration, shows data
Global health cover comes as a lifesaver for high-flyers: Experts
You are here: Home » PF » News
Villas to luxury apartments: Picking homestays over hotels is more fun
Business Standard

Bet on infrastructure funds to gain from government push

High cost of capital, change in policy key risks for these funds

Topics
Infrastructure Fund | Indian Economy | Investment

Sarbajeet K Sen 

mutual fund, investment, money, PF, income, digital, dividend, calculation, PF, finance
Since infrastructure projects have long gestation periods, investors, too, need to enter them with a long horizon of at least 10 years

The government’s sustained infrastructure push is boosting the performance of infrastructure funds. Over the past three years, the regular plans of these funds have delivered a category average trailing return of 21.3 per cent annually (compared with the Nifty 50 Total Return Index’s 16.3 per cent over the same period).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Infrastructure Fund

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 18:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU