JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Tax

Time to increase gold allocation in your portfolio this Dussehra
Business Standard

CBDT extends deadline for filing ITR, audit report for FY18 till Oct 31

The assessees filing their return of income within the extended due date shall be liable for levy of interest

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

gst, tax, it dept

The government on Monday extended by a fortnight till October 31 the deadline for filing Income Tax return (ITR) and audit report for the financial year 2017-18.  

This is the second extension within a fortnight of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), earlier extending the deadline for tax payers whose accounts have to be audited from September 30 to October 15.

"Upon consideration of representations from various stakeholders, CBDT further extends the 'due date' for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as reports of Audit from 15th October, 2018 to 31st October, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the CBDT said in a statement.

The assessees filing their return of income within the extended due date shall be liable for levy of interest as per provisions of section 234A of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the CBDT added.  
First Published: Mon, October 08 2018. 19:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements