Does a standard health insurance policy cover coronavirus? Expert answers

I already have a standard health insurance policy. There is a lot of fear about the Coronavirus epidemic. Will my standard policy cover me for it? Coronavirus is an infectious disease and hospitalisation on account of such conditions is generally covered under most health insurance policies. For more detailed information, go through the policy documents issued to you.

You can also contact your insurer for greater clarity. I am a freelance movie maker. I live in Bengaluru and have irregular and lumpy income. Do I need a health insurance policy? I am already covered by my ...