JUST IN
Global health cover: Examine countries covered, claim settlement mode
Buy an adequate OPD cover to take care of mental health treatment
NPS exit form to be treated as proposal to purchase annuity products: Irdai
Edelweiss General Insurance's Group Health Policy includes LGBTQ+ community
Term cover is not enough, buy personal accident cover too: Experts
Use technology to make insurance affordable, says Irdai chairman Panda
Buy zero-cost term plan if you are keen on a return, say experts
Smart policy choice can help you tackle medical inflation: Experts
Planning to buy an insurance policy? Here is what you need to know
Want a lower motor insurance premium? Watch how (often) you drive
You are here: Home » PF » News » Insurance
World Thrift Day 2022: 5 simple ways you can adopt to become a better saver
Business Standard

Global health cover: Examine countries covered, claim settlement mode

Some may exclude the US and Canada; some may not offer cashless claim

Topics
Health Insurance | claim settlement | USA

Karthik Jerome 

mental health
With age the premium of a global health insurance plan will increase. Long-term affordability is one factor that must be considered before the purchase of these plans.

Many affluent Indians prefer to go abroad for treatment, especially when afflicted by a critical ailment. Given the high cost of medical treatment in developed countries, they should buy a health insurance policy that covers treatments abroad. Several general and health insurers now offer these plans.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Health Insurance

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 18:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.