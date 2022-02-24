I-T refunds worth Rs 1.83 trn issued to 20.7 mn taxpayers so far in FY22

The department on Thursday said it has issued refunds of close to Rs 1.83 lakh crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.67 crore refunds of the 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, amounting to Rs 33,818.97 crore.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,82,995 crore to more than 2.07 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr,2021 to 21st Feb,2022," the I-T department tweeted.

This includes personal income refunds of Rs 65,498 crore to over 2.04 crore assessees and corporate refunds of Rs 1.17 lakh crore to 2.30 lakh entities.

