Need to expand health insurance to include outpatient care: Irdai chairman

-
ALSO READ
Looking for Covid-specific insurance? these policies could be of use
Master the claim procedure to cope better during emergency in family
Health premiums maybe paid in instalments: Regulator tells insurers
Digital health plan may make insurance products cheaper: Irdai member
What you need to know about Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance policy
-
Insurers need to expand the ambit of health insurance to include outpatient care as part of the health insurance system to attract the young population into buying insurance. It is time for insurers to move on to primary and secondary care, and preventive care as they have been focused on tertiary care and hospitalization for long, said Irdai chairman.
More often than not, health insurance kicks in when the patient is hospitalised. OPD or Outpatient Department treatment refers to treatments and diagnosis done on advice of a medical practitioner or doctor, by simply visiting their clinic or even a doctor’s consultation room at a multispecialty hospital. Many private insurers do, in fact, provide coverage for outpatient care. But the premiums are very high.
Speaking at Confederation of Indian Industries’ (CII) Health Insurance Summit, Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Irdai chairman, urged insurers to develop disease-specific products which could help policy holders in preventing different ailments. “I would urge insurers to develop more disease-specific products like for diabetics or for heart or kidney related issues”, he said.
ALSO READ: Need to have more disease-specific health insurance products: Irdai
He further said, insurers need to catch people young for health insurance. “Youngsters have this notion that they are generally healthier than the older generation. So, we have a situation wherein a large proportion of health insurance is bought by the age group 40-50”, Khuntia said.
In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, health insurance has seen a surge in demand from consumers. At a time when the non-life insurance industry has been struggling due to the pandemic induced lockdown, health insurance has seen 13.4 per cent growth in H1FY21, compared to the same period in the last financial year. The standard Covid products brought in by the regulator have also been received very well by the consumers. So far 15 million lives have been covered against Covid-19. The Covid-specific products were launched on July 10.
Speaking about the missing middle class from the health insurance sector, Khuntia said, we have people who are at the upper end of the economic scale, where they are aware of health insurance needs. For the poorer sections of our society, the government has some health insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, but the middle class, which is estimated at 700 million people, does not avail of health insurance in a big way.
So it is important for insurers to gauge their needs and accordingly bring out innovative products. Apparently, the government is also looking to bridge this gap and has invited expressions of interest from insurance companies in this regard.
ALSO READ: Non-life insurers see a 4.41% drop in premium collection in September
Khuntia also urged the insurers to focus on prevention of diseases as that will lead to less hospitalisation, and less morbidity manifesting itself. And, it would, ultimately, help the insurance companies as well as the insured with premiums going down. Even the annual health checkup can be made part of the health insurance package, he said.
Another segment where insurers can focus on is roping in employers in medium and small industries as well as in the unorganised sector, wherein they provide health insurance to their workers. Through this, a large number of workers can get covered under health insurance.
Insurance penetration in the country is 3.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Out of which, the larger part goes to life insurance. As far as the non-life insurance sector is concerned, the penetration is 0.93 per cent. Of this, nearly 31 per cent is in health insurance. So, nearly 0.27 per cent of GDP is contributed by health insurance. Out of the 4 per cent of GDP spent on health insurance, 0.27 per cent comes from health insurance.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU