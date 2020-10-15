Need to expand health insurance to include outpatient care: Irdai chairman

Insurers need to expand the ambit of to include outpatient care as part of the system to attract the young population into buying It is time for insurers to move on to primary and secondary care, and preventive care as they have been focused on tertiary care and hospitalization for long, said chairman.

More often than not, kicks in when the patient is hospitalised. OPD or Outpatient Department treatment refers to treatments and diagnosis done on advice of a medical practitioner or doctor, by simply visiting their clinic or even a doctor’s consultation room at a multispecialty hospital. Many private insurers do, in fact, provide coverage for outpatient care. But the premiums are very high.

Speaking at Confederation of Indian Industries’ (CII) Health Insurance Summit, Subhash Chandra Khuntia, chairman, urged insurers to develop disease-specific products which could help policy holders in preventing different ailments. “I would urge insurers to develop more disease-specific products like for diabetics or for heart or kidney related issues”, he said.

He further said, insurers need to catch people young for health insurance. “Youngsters have this notion that they are generally healthier than the older generation. So, we have a situation wherein a large proportion of health insurance is bought by the age group 40-50”, Khuntia said.

In light of the (Covid-19) pandemic, health insurance has seen a surge in demand from consumers. At a time when the non-life insurance industry has been struggling due to the pandemic induced lockdown, health insurance has seen 13.4 per cent growth in H1FY21, compared to the same period in the last financial year. The standard Covid products brought in by the regulator have also been received very well by the consumers. So far 15 million lives have been covered against Covid-19. The Covid-specific products were launched on July 10.

Speaking about the missing middle class from the health insurance sector, Khuntia said, we have people who are at the upper end of the economic scale, where they are aware of health insurance needs. For the poorer sections of our society, the government has some health insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, but the middle class, which is estimated at 700 million people, does not avail of health insurance in a big way.

So it is important for insurers to gauge their needs and accordingly bring out innovative products. Apparently, the government is also looking to bridge this gap and has invited expressions of interest from in this regard.

Khuntia also urged the insurers to focus on prevention of diseases as that will lead to less hospitalisation, and less morbidity manifesting itself. And, it would, ultimately, help the as well as the insured with premiums going down. Even the annual health checkup can be made part of the health insurance package, he said.

Another segment where insurers can focus on is roping in employers in medium and small industries as well as in the unorganised sector, wherein they provide health insurance to their workers. Through this, a large number of workers can get covered under health insurance.

Insurance penetration in the country is 3.7 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Out of which, the larger part goes to life insurance. As far as the non-life insurance sector is concerned, the penetration is 0.93 per cent. Of this, nearly 31 per cent is in health insurance. So, nearly 0.27 per cent of GDP is contributed by health insurance. Out of the 4 per cent of GDP spent on health insurance, 0.27 per cent comes from health insurance.