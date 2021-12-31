No proposal to extend deadline to file FY21 ITR: Revenue Secretary

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj. Photo: ANI

The government on Friday said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said December 31, 2021, remains the official deadline for filing of income tax returns.

He said returns filed so far are more than those filed in the previous year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 31 2021. 16:57 IST

