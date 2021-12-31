No proposal to extend deadline to file FY21 ITR: Revenue Secretary

-
The government on Friday said there is no proposal to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns beyond its current deadline of December 31.
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said December 31, 2021, remains the official deadline for filing of income tax returns.
He said returns filed so far are more than those filed in the previous year.
Income tax return filing is going on smoothly. By 3pm today, 5.62 crore returns have been filed in total. Today, more than 20 lakh returns were filed. This year 60 lakh more returns have been filed: Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj pic.twitter.com/UhonXfIhrk— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021
