Income tax refunds of Rs 80,086 cr issued during this fiscal: CBDT

-
ALSO READ
Taxpayers still need to pay interest despite extension of filing dates
Net direct tax mop-up grows 74% at Rs 5.7 trn so far this fiscal
Some e-filing glitches remain, working with I-T dept: Infosys
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
India-Sri Lanka series to now start from July 18: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
-
Refunds amounting to more than Rs 80,000 crore have been issued to the taxpayers during the current financial year, the CBDT said.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the Income Tax Department.
This figure includes income tax refunds of Rs 19,699 crore in 47,53,254 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 60,387 crore in 1,63,021 cases, the Board tweeted on Thursday.
"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 80,086 crore to more than 49.16 lakh taxpayers from 1st April, 2021 to 27th September, 2021."
"This includes 20.92 lakh refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 1611.45 crore," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU