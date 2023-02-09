One-third of urban Indians claim dip in disposable income in last 12 months

More than a third of urban have claimed that their disposable has decreased in the last 12 months, YouGovs latest report said.

In India, more consumers report a decrease than increase in their disposable in the past 12 months.

There is a less pessimistic view on future disposable . Fewer expect a fall in disposable income in the next 12 months as compared to the past (31 per cent), more expect an increase (26 per cent), and just as many who said this in the past expect it to remain the same in the future (29 per cent), YouGov said.

The report additionally highlights what people in India are doing with their money to weather the storm.

Putting money in their savings (33 per cent), paying for health insurance (26 per cent) and investments in stocks and shares (21 per cent) were the top three financial activities done in the past 12 months, it said.

Saving continues to be high on the future agenda with 36 per cent urban saying they intend to regularly put money into their savings in the next 12 months.

Paying for health insurance (28 per cent), making investments into stocks and shares (24 per cent), regularly paying for pension or retirement, and paying for life or critical illness insurance (16 per cent each) are some of the other activities urban may take up in the future.

While consumers are taking some steps, they may need help to manage their money.

While narly two in five urban Indians feel any help in learning how to manage their money will be useful (38 per cent), a third think an understanding of how to use investments to grow their money or help in planning future life events (32 per cent both) will be of assistance.

Help with setting a budget and tracking expenses (27 per cent), assessing finances (25 per cent), managing debt (24 per cent) and planning for retirement (23 per cent) are some of the other areas where urban Indians could benefit from taking some help. Only 15 per cent said they do not need any help with managing their finances.

Across the 18 markets, Britain had the largest decline in their disposable income with almost two-thirds (64 per cent) saying their disposable income has decreased over the past 12 months, followed by Italy and Poland (both 57 per cent), YouGov said.

