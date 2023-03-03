JUST IN
Protect health and finances with reinstatement benefit: How does it work?
Business Standard

Protect health and finances with reinstatement benefit: How does it work?

While it will safeguard you from the possibility of exhausting your sum insured, understand the nitty gritty before buying

Topics
Health Insurance | Insurance | Personal Finance

Karthik Jerome 

Health insurance

Even if you have a health insurance policy with a reasonably large sum insured, such as Rs 15 or 20 lakh, there is always the risk that the amount may fall short in certain circumstances. One way to overcome this risk is to buy a policy that offers the reinstatement of sum insured benefit.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:04 IST

