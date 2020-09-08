Reported Covid-19 insurance claims at 192,863 worth over Rs 3,000 cr

The exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has meant that the number of claims related to Covid-19has also risen for non-life insurers. However, the claim number is still very low, if compared with the total number of Covid-19 cases the country has seen, indicating the low level of health insurance penetration in the country.

As of September 8, non-life insurers have received 192,863 claims, amounting to Rs 3,013.43 crore. Out of the total reported claims, as many as 121,739 claims have been settled by the insurers so far, amounting to Rs 1,165.81 crore, ...