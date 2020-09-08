JUST IN
You are here: Home » PF » News » Insurance

SBI MF to launch Children's Benefit Fund-Investment Plan on Sept 8
Business Standard

Reported Covid-19 insurance claims at 192,863 worth over Rs 3,000 cr

As many as 121,739 claims settled by insurers so far, amounting to Rs 1,165.81 crore, revealed claims data of General Insurance Council

Topics
Health Insurance | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

The exponential rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has meant that the number of claims related to Covid-19has also risen for non-life insurers. However, the claim number is still very low, if compared with the total number of Covid-19 cases the country has seen, indicating the low level of health insurance penetration in the country.

As of September 8, non-life insurers have received 192,863 claims, amounting to Rs 3,013.43 crore. Out of the total reported claims, as many as 121,739 claims have been settled by the insurers so far, amounting to Rs 1,165.81 crore, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU