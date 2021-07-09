Take adequate, long-term exposure to equities to counter inflation

If you shop for grocery items for your households, you would not have failed to notice the sharp rise in the prices of many items over the past few months. With inflation gnawing away at their purchasing power, many housewives and senior citizens are today genuinely worried about being able to maintain their current lifestyle.

Broad-based inflation At 6.3 per cent, the May print of consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation came in as a shock. It was driven by edible oil prices and the protein food basket (meat, fish, etc). There has also been a sustained rise in many elements ...