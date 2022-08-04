12.9 mn votes cast for NOTA in last 5 yrs in state, general elections: ADR

-
ALSO READ
More votes for NOTA than Aam Aadmi Party in UP assembly polls
Shiv Sena bags less votes than NOTA in Goa, UP, Manipur
Assembly elections: Nearly 800,000 voters in five states chose NOTA option
Early voting begins ahead of Australia's May 21 federal elections
Amid Hindi row, Chiranjeevi remembers 'humiliating' award ceremony in Delhi
-
About 1.29 crore votes were cast for NOTA option in the last five years in state and general elections, poll rights body ADR said on Thursday.
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the number of votes secured by NOTA (None of the above) in various elections during 2018 to 2022.
According to the report, on an average NOTA has secured 64,53,652 votes (64.53 lakhs) in the state assembly elections.
The report said overall, NOTA secured 65,23,975 (1.06 per cent) votes.
Among the NOTA votes in Lok Sabha elections, the highest number of votes i.e., 51,660 was in Gopalganj (SC) constituency in Bihar while the lowest number of NOTA votes i.e., 100 was in Lakshadweep.
Among state assembly elections, NOTA has secured the highest percentage of votes in 2020 at 1.46 per cent (7,49,360 votes) in two states assembly elections of Bihar (7,06,252 votes) and NCT Delhi (43,108 votes).
NOTA has secured lowest percentage of votes in 2022, i.e., 0.70 per cent (8, 15,430 votes) in five states assembly elections (combined) of Goa (10,629 votes), Manipur (10,349 votes), Punjab (1,10,308 votes), Uttar Pradesh (6,37,304 votes) and Uttarakhand (46,840 votes), the report said.
NOTA secured the highest number of votes in Maharashtra (7,42,134) in state Assembly Elections, 2019, and secured the lowest number of NOTA votes (2,917) in Mizoram Assembly Elections, 2018.
NOTA secured the highest percentage of vote share i.e., 1.98 per cent in Chhattisgarh state assembly, 2018, it said.
NOTA secured the lowest percentage of vote share i.e., 0.46 per cent in both Delhi State Assembly Elections, 2020 and Mizoram State Assembly Elections, 2018.
Constituency wise, NOTA has secured as high as 27,500 votes in Latur Rural constituency of Maharashtra and as low as nine votes in Tali constituency of Arunachal Pradesh.
In few constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh such as Dirang, Along East, Yachuli and Nagaland's one constituency Northern Angami the candidate did not have any rival candidates so NOTA has secured no votes.
Red Alert Constituencies which have three or more candidates with criminal cases contesting elections, NOTA has secured 26,77,616 votes (26.77 lakhs) in state assembly elections since 2018, the ADR said.
NOTA has secured the highest percentage of votes, i.e., 1.63 per cent (6,11,122) in 217 red alert constituencies of Bihar, it said.
The ADR has recommended that if in any constituency, votes polled for NOTA are higher than all the contesting candidates then no candidates should be declared as elected and fresh election should be conducted, in which none of the earlier candidates should be allowed to contest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU