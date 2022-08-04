Congress accuses Centre of treating party leaders like 'terrorists'

-
ALSO READ
National Herald case: ED records Sonia Gandhi's statement on third day
ED quizzes Cong leader Rahul Gandhi for fifth day in National Herald case
ED accepts Sonia Gandhi's request, defers summons in National Herald Case
Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case
National Herald case: Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia, Rahul
-
The Congress on Wednesday came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre, accusing the ruling dispensation of treating its party leaders as 'terrorists'.
"The entire country is watching as an investigating agency has been deployed mindlessly against the leadership of India's oldest political party. You (the BJP) are treating this party, its leaders and institutions as terrorists," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said during a media briefing.
The Congress press conference came soon after the Enforcement Directorate sealed the office of Young Indian Pvt Ltd located in the Herald House here, days after the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi were grilled in connection with the National Herald case.
"The word fear is not there in the dictionary of the Congress," Singhvi said, adding that the Congress leadership's voice will not be silenced with such "cheap tactics".
"On the contrary, you are underlining your acts and omissions by these diversionary tactics... But we will never relent whatever be the cost. We will never abdicate our responsibilities as a responsible opposition," Singvi said.
The Congress leaders also said that they had planned to hold a demonstration outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, but they were denied permission by the Delhi Police.
"Delhi Police did not give us permission to stage the protest. Our protest was againt inflation, unemployment and GST on food items. But we will continue to protest even if our party leaders are put behind bars," Congress leader Ajay Maken said.
--IANS
uj/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU