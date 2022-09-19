16 members of Dadra-Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu's JDU unit join BJP in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
70 million piped water connection in three years, milestone achieved: PM
Torrent Power takes over distribution in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
DCGI grants EUA to Corbevax for those aged 5-12, Covaxin for 6-12 age group
Manipur's 'JDU-free', BJP will break JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar: Sushil Modi
Nadda slams Mamata, says Bengal's condition similar to India's before 2014
-
The Janata Dal-United (JDU) unit of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda and the National General Secretary BL Santhosh.
16 members of the JDU unit joined the BJP which including ex-state president of JDU.
The development comes after the JDU stitched alliance with RJD and others to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in Bihar.
"Members of JDU of Daman and Diu and the entire unit of state JDU joined the BJP today against Nitish Kumar's decision to leave the BJP which had given impetus to development in Bihar and to choose the 'Bahubali', corrupt and a dynastic party," BJP said in a tweet earlier last week.
Nitish Kumar is meeting the leaders of various parties across the country these days to create an atmosphere against the BJP for the 2024 general elections. However, Nitish Kumar denied speculation on his Prime Ministerial candidature, saying that "I am not even a claimant, I don't even desire it."
Earlier in the first week of September, five out of six Janata Dal (United) MLAs in Manipur had joined the BJP. After Manipur JDU MLAs joined BJP, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that states like Manipur and Arunachal have become JDU-free.
Notably, a few days ago, a bulk of JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh joined the saffron party and very recently 5 out of 7 MLAs from Manipur embraced the BJP.
On 25 August 2022, the lone JDU MLA from Arunachal Pradesh joined the saffron party in the presence of national president JP Nadda and Arunachal CM Pema Khandu.BJP stands at 49 out of 60 Assembly seats (MLA) with the merger of lone JDU MLA Techi Kaso with BJP. Out of 9 Corporators of JDU, 8 have joined BJP; now a total number of BJP corporators is 18 out of 20.Further17 out of 18 Zilla Parishad Members (ZPM) of JDU joined BJP. Now out of 241 ZPM, BJP is with 206 ZPM.In addition, out of 119 Gram Panchayat Members (GPM) of JDU, more than 100 joined BJP and with this BJP GPM are around 6,530 out of 8,332 GPM.
Notably, In the first week of August, Nitish Kumar's party had severed its ties with the BJP in Bihar and walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU