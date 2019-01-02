24 AIADMK Lok Sabha MPs suspended for ruckus over Cauvery issue

-
As many as 24 AIADMK members were suspended by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan Wednesday for the next five consecutive sittings for protesting and creating ruckus continuously in the House over the Cauvery issue.
Soon after the House reconvened after adjournment, AIADMK members trooped into the Well with placards and some flinging torn pieces of papers towards the table where Lok Sabha secretariat officials sit during proceedings.
A visibly peeved Mahajan suspended 24 members of AIADMK under rule 374 (A) that allows Lok Sabha speaker to suspend members in the event of grave disorder occasioned by a member coming into the Well of the House or abusing the rules of the House, among other things.
The Members suspended included K Ashok Kumar, R K Bharathi Mohan, M Chandrakasi, Jayakumar Jayavardhan, K Parasuraman, Dr K Kamraj, P Kumar, M Vasanti, C Mahendram, K Margatham and P Nagarajan.
The AIADMK has 37 members in Lok Sabha.
Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered members of AIDMK and DMK to leave the House for the day when they continued to protest in the Well over the Cauvery issue.
