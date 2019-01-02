Parrikar rejects audio tape, says Cong wants to fabricate facts on Rafale

-
The audio clip featuring a purported conversation between a Goa Minister and an unidentified person about the Rafale deal is a "desperate attempt" by the Congress to fabricate facts and no such discussion had happened, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.
"The audio clip released by the Congress is a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after their lies were exposed by the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale. No such discussion ever came up during Cabinet or any other meeting," the former Defence Minister tweeted.
Earlier on Wednesday, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala released an audio of a telephonic conversation allegedly between Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and another person, whose identity was kept anonymous, in which Rane is heard saying that Parrikar, at a Cabinet meeting, said that he had files related to the Rafale deal in the bedroom of his residence.
Rane has claimed that the audio was doctored and has sought a probe by the police and central government agencies into the matter.
