Parrikar rejects audio tape, says Cong wants to fabricate facts on Rafale

The audio clip featuring a purported conversation between a Goa Minister and an unidentified person about the is a "desperate attempt" by the Congress to fabricate facts and no such discussion had happened, Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

"The audio clip released by the Congress is a desperate attempt to fabricate facts after their lies were exposed by the No such discussion ever came up during Cabinet or any other meeting," the former Defence Minister tweeted.



Check LIVE Parliament debate on here

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala released an audio of a telephonic conversation allegedly between Health Minister and another person, whose identity was kept anonymous, in which Rane is heard saying that Parrikar, at a Cabinet meeting, said that he had files related to the in the bedroom of his residence.

Rane has claimed that the audio was doctored and has sought a probe by the police and central government agencies into the matter.