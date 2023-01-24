3-day celebrations to kickstart from today marking ‘UP Diwas’ in Lucknow

Three-day celebrations will kickstart from Tuesday to mark 'UP Diwas'.

To be organised by the department of culture, UP directorate of tourism and department of information and public relations, folk artistes from several states will be seen performing during the three-day celebrations.

Residents of Lucknow will get an opportunity to witness the cultural nuances of several states during the celebrations that will take place at the Awadh Shilpgram.

On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Mittal of Chandigarh will regale the audience with spiritual songs. It will be followed by a kavi sammelan on different dialects like Awadhi, Brij, Bundeli, Bhojpuri, Khadi Boli and Hindi by poets from different parts of the county and a Tridhara Bhakti performance by Rising Malang Band.

Folk dance forms of Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh will also be performed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Besides, symposiums on the International Millets Year, micro mini and small enterprises, khadi and gramodyog, one trillion economy, new tourism policy, agro, rural and eco-tourism will be held on Wednesday.

A short film presentation based on forts of Bundelkhand and Bhojpuri cultural presentation with actor-MP Dinesh Lal 'Nirahua' will also be a part of the programme.

Noted singer Kailash Kher will perform on Thursday.

A three-day handicraft exhibition will also be organised.

Meanwhile, at the inaugural ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Diwas on Tuesday, the state government will felicitate achievers in various fields.

The prestigious Laxman awards, and Laxmibai awards, among others will be given on the day.

Para-badminton player and district magistrate of Noida, Suhas LY, will be awarded a Laxman award for his achievements in sports.

Besides, 11 others hailing from Lucknow, Meerut, Kanpur Nagar, Azamgarh, Sambhal, Noida and Gorakhpur districts will also be given the Laxman award.

During the event, 15 Commonwealth Games (2022) medal winners and participants of judo, cricket, weightlifting, hockey, triathlon and athletics will also be honoured with awards.

State Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister will give the Vivekananda Youth Awards for 2021-22 to 10 youths in individual categories and six awards in group categories.

Separately, 10 boys and girls from different districts, three Yuvak Mangal Dal (young boys' groups created at the village-level) groups, and three Mahila Mangal Dal (young girls' groups created at the village level) groups will also be felicitated.

The Chief Minister and Governor will also be giving out awards to six people under the Mati Kala Board and Khadi village industries.

