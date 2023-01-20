JUST IN
Business Standard

3 mn posts vacant in govt departments, 71,000 job letters too little: Cong

The Congress said the 71,000 appointment letters that PM Narendra Modi distributed to the youth are too little and sought to know where are the 16 crore jobs that were promised in past 8 years

Topics
Congress | Narendra Modi | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

The Congress on Friday said the 71,000 appointment letters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed to the youth are too little and sought to know where are the 16 crore jobs that were promised to be provided in eight years.

Reminding the prime minister of his promise of giving two crore jobs every year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 30 lakh posts in government departments are still lying vacant.

"Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are just too little.

"The process is on to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give 2 crore jobs per year. Tell the youth -- where are the 16 crore jobs in the last eight years," Kharge asked in a tweet in Hindi.

PM Modi distributed 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in government departments as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' drive and said, "Continuous 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become the identity of our govt, shows we fulfil what we resolve.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 13:20 IST

