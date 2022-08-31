BJP will win UP's Mainpuri seat in 2024, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

-
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh asserted on Tuesday that the BJP will win the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 parliamentary election.
Talking to reporters here, Singh said, "We are going to win the Mainpuri seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and our target is to win all the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh."
The Union minister's reply came to a reporter's question on whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in the next general election.
At present, Mainpuri is represented by Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Lok Sabha.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had won two seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won 10 seats, the SP had won five and the Congress had won one seat.
Singh said over the last eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes have reached everyone, without any vote-bank consideration.
Addressing back-to-back meetings with the beneficiaries of various schemes and PRIs, DDCs, BDCs, the municipal council chairperson and members in Mainpuri, he said each of the pro-poor and public welfare schemes has been designed in such a manner that it reaches the last man in the queue, regardless of caste, creed, religion or any other consideration.
Singh said when Modi took charge as the prime minister in May 2014, almost half of the country's population was deprived of facilities such as toilets, housing, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts.
He said with "Sabka Prayas", the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100-per cent saturation in the last eight years and there is a new resolve to make India a frontline country in the world in the next 25 years of "Amrit Kaal".
Singh also listed various citizen-centric schemes and said people are getting the benefits of welfare schemes without any discrimination, unlike in the past, when appeasement was rampant.
The Union minister emphasised that these welfare measures brought crores of people out of the clutches of abject poverty and gave them a life of dignity.
