Shinde to be legislative party chief, rebel MLAs write to Governor Koshyari

Amid the escalating political crisis in Maharashtra, a resolution passed by the Shiv Sena Legislature Party carrying signatures of 34 MLAs that rebel leader Eknath Shinde continues to be the leader, has been sent to the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
The resolution, adopted on Tuesday, said that Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party in 2019 and continues to be the leader of the Legislative Party. It said Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as Chief Whip of the party.
Following the political crisis, Shiv Sena had removed Eknath Shinde as the party's legislative party leader. However, the rebels have hit back with the resolution.
The resolution said that Shiv Sena's ideology has been compromised in the past two years. They also expressed their dissatisfaction with "corruption in government," referring to Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, who are currently in jail.
"Bharat Gogawale has been appointed as the Chief Whip of Shiv Sena Legislative Party. So, the order issued by Sunil Prabhu, regarding the Legislative Party meeting this evening is illegal," Eknath Shinde had said.
The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have said that there is enormous discontent amongst the party workers for forming the government with NCP and Indian National Congress on account of different ideologies.
