Aam Aadmi Party office raided in Ahmedabad following Kejriwal's arrival

-
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10
Rajkot: Kejriwal to visit Somnath temple, hold traders' townhall on Jul 26
Gujarat polls: Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity if AAP wins
-
Police conducted a raid at the AAP office in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the party said while claiming that the ruling BJP is "extremely rattled" by the "immense support" it is getting in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls.
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat unit said on Twitter that the raid was carried out soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.
Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said the Gujarat police found nothing at the party office as the leaders and workers of the AAP are "hardcore honest".
There was no immediate response from the Gujarat Police to the AAP's claim.
"The BJP is extremely rattled by the immense support that the AAP is getting from the people of Gujarat. There is a storm in favour of the AAP in Gujarat," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Raids have started in Gujarat too after Delhi. Nothing was found in Delhi, nothing was found in Gujarat too. We are hardcore honest and patriotic people," he added.
The AAP national convenor hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his party's Gujarat unit leader Isudan Gadhvi claimed on Twitter that police raided the party office and carried out searches for two hours, soon after Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad.
"Gujarat Police's raid at the Aam Aadmi Party's office as soon as Kejriwal arrived in Ahmedabad. Carried out searches for two hours and left. Nothing found. Said they will come again," Gadhvi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"The BJP is so scared with the growing popularity of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat that now it is misusing power to get our office raided," the Gujarat unit of the AAP said in a tweet.
"After Delhi, now they have started getting raids conducted in Gujarat too. Be it Delhi or Gujarat, they are not going to find anything," it added.
The Gujarat Assembly polls are slated to be held later in the year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU