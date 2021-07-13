AAP always recognised my vision, work for Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Amid attempts by the Congress high command to resolve the infighting in the party's Punjab unit, party leader on Tuesday said the opposition Aam Aadmi Party has always recognised his vision and work for Punjab.

His remarks came a day after AAP Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann took a dig at the cricketer-turned-politician and asked him to tweet about the "funds" allegedly accepted by the ruling Congress from private power companies in the state.

"Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present 'Punjab Model', it is clear they know - who is really fighting for Punjab," Sidhu said in a series of tweets.

He said, "If the Opposition dares to question me, yet they can't escape my Pro-People Agenda ... This means they have resigned to their fate!!"



Sidhu also shared old videos of AAP leaders praising him for raising his voice on several issues including the drug mafia and corruption during the previous SAD-BJP regime.

On Monday, AAP leader Mann had alleged that the was not scrapping the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government as the ruling Congress had accepted "funds" from the three private companies that have set up thermal plants in the state.

He asked Sidhu to tweet on this issue.

"@sherryontopp Saab, If not anything else, we hope you could bother to at least tweet on the issue as you are used to," he said in a tweet.

Sidhu, who has been raising power supply-related issues through social media, had demanded that a white paper on PPAs signed during the previous SAD-BJP regime be released to make the Badals "accountable" to the people for these "corrupt agreements".

