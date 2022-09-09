AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Gujarat on September 12-13

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on September 12 and 13, a party leader said on Friday.

The detailed programme for the two-day visit will be released on September 11, he said, adding that Kejriwal will be in Ahmedabad on both the days to attend various events.

Assembly polls are expected to be held in December this year and the has already released a list of 29 candidates.

Kejriwal last visited the state on September 2 and 3, making promises like farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, day-time power supply to farmers and creating an MSP mechanism to prcoure produce.

Other promises he has made during earlier visits include free electricity up to 300 units, unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, 10 lakh government jobs etc.

