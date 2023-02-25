AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House, alleges BJP

-
ALSO READ
Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital
BJP councillors inflicted life-threatening attack on me: Shelly Oberoi
AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority
LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect
AAP announces candidate Shelly Oberoi's victory in Delhi mayor election
-
The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.
Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House."
There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was "invalid".
The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:29 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU