AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House, alleges BJP

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a villain and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House

Topics
Atishi | AAP | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AAP candidate Atishi Marlena
AAP candidate Atishi Marlena

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, "AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House."

There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was "invalid".

The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:29 IST

