AAP govt in Punjab cheating people in the name of health, says Tarun Chugh

National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that the system in has completely collapsed ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has come to power.

He added that while the Modi government has sanctioned two medical colleges in the state and a PGI but the is opposing it and not allowing it to happen.

The leader refuted the claim of Minister Balbir Dhaliwal about improvement in services and said that there is nearly 40 per cent shortage of doctors in the state.

He said patients have been running from pillar to post as the AAP clinics have become cosmetic centres for the party and have failed to provide even basic health facilities to people.

While the Modi government has enhanced budgetary allocation in a big way, the in was playing cheap in the name of health services, Chugh added.

He said the Aam Aadmi clinics have no doctors and there was hardly any provision for medicines.

Chugh claimed that the Modi government had been giving huge grants for the medical improvement in Punjab but the Bhagwant Mann government has failed to provide the resultant benefits to the people because of its careless approach.

