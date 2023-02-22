JUST IN
CAs, advocates mustn't be arrested sans proof of role in business fraud: HC
AAP announces candidate Shelly Oberoi's victory in Delhi mayor election

The voting was held at the Civic Centre

Topics
AAP | MCD elections | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shelly Oberoi
Photo: Twitter

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday claimed that AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi has won the MCD mayoral polls.

The voting was held at the Civic Centre.

"The goons lost, the public won. Many congratulations to all the workers as AAP candidate has become the mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:26 IST

