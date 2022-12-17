Adhir Ranjan challenges BJP to explain Chinese donations to PM-Cares fund

leader on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and asked why it feels bad if the Opposition makes it 'aware' of any issue.

While talking to ANI, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) said "If the Opposition makes the government aware of any issue, then what's the problem, why do they (BJP) feel bad about it?"

"After the 1962 war, hours of debate took place inside the Parliament regarding it. This time, it's just a standoff, and the government doesn't even want to discuss it?" he added.

The leader further claimed that China is building a bridge inside the Indian territory.

"If China has not incurred into our territory, and if everything is okay between India and China, then why Jasihankar ji said that there is a need to restore the status quo? Why the two armies had to hold talks 16 times? Satellite images show that China is building a bridge on Pangong lake. In the regions of Depsang and Demchok, our army is not able to drill where they used to earlier," he said.

Responding to the BJP's allegations of the 'Rajiv Gandhi Foundation' receiving donations from China, the Lok Sabha LoP said "They are asking about the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. They (BJP) have ED, CBI, and Income Tax under them, but still, no one has been able to find out about how much money has been donated?"

He further alleged that several Chinese companies have donated to the to do business in India.

"I challenge leaders to tell how many Chinese companies have donated to . After the Galwan incident, when we should have gone away from Chinese trade, our imports from them have actually risen. I can say that not one but many Chinese companies have donated to it, for doing business in India. That is why 3,560 Indian companies have Chinese directors. You can go and check," he said.

Earlier today, in an apparent reference to the recent faceoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers, Rahul Gandhi accused the Indian government of being in "slumber", while China is making an "offensive preparation" on the side of Ladakh and Arunachal.

The remark drew huge criticism from the . The ruling party launched a scathing attack on the leader questioning his alleged "closeness" with the Chinese and alleged that Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received "donations" from the Communist Party of China.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to "unilaterally change the status quo", but were given a firm and resolute response forcing the Chinese side to retreat.

In his statement in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said the face-off led to a physical scuffle that led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides but "there were no fatalities or serious casualties" to Indian soldiers.

Giving statements in both House, the Defence Minister also assured that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)