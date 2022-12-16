Karnataka CM Bommai urges Kharge, Gandhis to clear their stand on terrorism

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday asked the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, former party presidents and to clear their stand on and terrorists.

Interacting with reporters here, Chief Minister Bommai said that Kharge, Rahul and should state whether they prefer terrorists who destroy peace and create havoc in the country or with the patriots who love this country, he said.

He was commenting on the statements by Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar that Mangaluru blast case was carried out to divert people's attention from voter ID scam and corruption.

"Every time, the party plays similar games which affects the morality of the police force and the country. Let them clarify on whose side their party is," CM Bommai said.

Asked if he was implying that Congress is supporting terrorism, he said when a terrorist is caught with evidence, if you question the investigation it is like supporting terror outfit.

"In Mangaluru blast case, the intention of exploding the bomb is very clear. The explosion had occurred when all explosives were kept in the cooker and being transported.

It was meant to explode in Mangaluru. The suspect had changed his name and identity many times. He was caught in two to three cases earlier. The terror links in other countries is established and probe is continuing.

Under these circumstances, Congress state President saying that it is an attempt to hush up will not fetch him respect," CM Bommai said.

He further said that the Congress has seen tens of cases of in a negligent manner, supporting terrorists and criticised the consent given by the President of India to hang a terrorist.

This practice of Congress is part of their appeasement during elections. They are doing it to get minority votes. But, people have woken up, Bommai stated.

Firstly, Shivakumar should not forget that the practice of inclusion of illegal voters is done by Congress. The new technology of the Election Commission of India detects dual voters through photos. Their names will be deleted. They are feared now, he added.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)