Coordinated efforts taken to contain Chinese loan apps: FM in Rajya Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Applying for a digital loan? Stick to loan apps on RBI's white list
Google asks loan apps to display link to partner bank, NBFC: Report
Vice-President Dhankhar to host dinner for Rajya Sabha floor leaders today
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree in Bengaluru
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes fresh deposits worth Rs 78 cr after raids
-
Government departments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are taking coordinated steps to check Chinese mobile apps offering easy loans and cheating people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on Friday.
Responding to a zero-hour issue raised by a Trinamool Congress MP, she said action has been taken against apps that are cheating people by offering loans.
The minister said she had in the last 6-7 months held several meetings with representatives of the central bank, her ministry officials and Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on the issue of Chinese loan apps harassing and cheating people.
"A lot of apps that have been badly misused have also been brought to the attention of MeiTY," she said. "So there is a coordinated effort to contain such apps. And also to take action against those who are misusing."
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) is the nodal ministry that issues orders for blocking apps considered prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country as well as harmful to the citizens.
"We have taken concentrated efforts. RBI, MeiTY, MCA and Ministry of Finance are working to ensure the common man is not cheated by any apps," Sitharaman added.
She however did not specify the action taken or the number of apps banned.
Earlier, raising the issue of illegal Chinese apps, Nadimul Haque of TMC said some 600 apps offer small loans without much paperwork and thereafter harass borrowers for recovery.
Stating that a person recently committed suicide after being harassed for recovery of Rs 3,000 loan, he said the apps gain access to private information on phones including contact lists, photos and videos and use them to blackmail borrowers.
He demanded stringent action against such apps.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 22:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU