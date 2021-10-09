Lakhimpur: Sidhu ends hunger strike as minister's son appears before cops

Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ended his hunger strike on Saturday after the son of MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, appeared before the crime branch in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Sidhu on Friday had started a hunger strike in Lakhimpur at the house of journalist Raman Kashyap, who died in the violence on October 3.

Sidhu was demanding the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, said police.

The Police on Monday filed an FIR for murder against Ashish Mishra.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

