Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress appoints 6 more districts presidents

Punjab Lok Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh's new party, on Wednesday, appointed six more district presidents.
The party had announced 10 district presidents and three spokespersons on December 11.
According to General Secretary in-charge organization, Kamaldeep Singh Saini, these districts include Barnala, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Malerkotla.
He said, "Gurdarshan Singh Brar has been appointed president from Barnala, Gurcharan Singh Nahar from Ferozepur, Sandeep Singh Bal from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gulshan Rai Passi from Hoshiarpur, Sukhjinder Singh Chahal from Muktsar Sahib and Amjal Ali from Malerkotla.
The other district presidents announced earlier include Jagmohan Sharma for Ludhiana Urban, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki for SBS Nagar (Nawanshahar), Sandeep Singh Brar for Faridkot, Harinder Singh Jaurkian for Bathinda Urban, Prof Bhupinder Singh for Bathinda Rural, Capt MS Bedi for Fazilka, Satinderpal Singh Satha for Ludhiana Rural, Jeevan Dass Bawa for Mansa, KK Malhotra for Patiala Urban and Navdeep Singh Mokha for Sangrur, according to the release by the party.
Captain Amarinder Singh, who recently floated his own party Punjab Lok Congress, on Sunday said that decision to form an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party has been taken in principle and seat adjustment will be announced soon.
Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year. In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.
