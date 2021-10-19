Amid civilians' killing in Kashmir, there shouldn't be India-Pak match: AAP

-
ALSO READ
'Love letter from favorite agency': Raghav Chadha on ED notice to AAP
AAP will contest all seats in Gujarat in 2022 polls, says Kejriwal
Amid power crisis, Sidhu says AAP, SAD 'bent upon Punjab's destruction'
Kejriwal to make 'big' announcements during 2-day trip to Punjab: AAP
AAP launches 'Doctor Helpline' campaign in Punjab for Covid, Black Fungus
-
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said the cricket match between India and Pakistan at the T-20 World Cup should be cancelled in view of the recent killing of civilians by terrorists in Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi said the match should not be held until Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
She also sought to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opinion on this issue.
"We are seeing repeated attacks on Indians in Kashmir. There should not be a cricket match with Pakistan under these circumstances. Our prime minister will agree to this," Atishi said.
The MLA was asked if her party supports demands for cancellation of the India-Pakistan match at the T-20 World Cup in view of the recent killing of civilians by terrorist in Kashmir.
"I am sure that not only the AAP but even the BJP and its leadership as well as the prime minister will agree that until Pakistan stops sponsoring terror attacks in India territory, there should not be any cricket match between India and Pakistan," she said.
The AAP leader said when Modi was in opposition, he used to raise this issue, asking why should there be a cricket match between India and Pakistan when Pakistan-sponsored terrorism is taking place in Indian territory.
"Today when Pakistan sponsored terror attacks are happening, can we just sit down and watch? What is the opinion of our prime minister?" she asked.
So far in this month, 11 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Kashmir. On Sunday, terrorists had shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU