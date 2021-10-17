BJP needs yogya government not Yogi government, says Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Children dying of dengue but Yogi claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh
Mission UP in mind, SP holds cycle yatras; Akhilesh says will win 400 seats
BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sets off buzz
Akhilesh trying everything to come back to power in UP, says BJP
Extortion racket link behind killing of Kanpur businessman: Akhilesh Yadav
-
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav Sunday attacked the BJP dispensation, saying the state needs a 'yogya' (competent) government and not a Yogi government.
Speaking to reporters at the party's headquarters here, he further alleged the BJP "has no work to do" aside from changing names. "It believes in filling pockets instead of potholes."
"Uttar Pradesh needs a 'yogya' (competent) government and not a Yogi government," he said.
He was speaking after former Uttar Pradesh chief of Bahujan Samaj Party RS Kushwaha and former MP Kadir Rana joined the SP.
Yadav reiterated his party's demand for a caste census, and said that when the Congress was in power at the Centre, Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sharad Yadav had demanded that a caste census was done.
The SP chief also attacked the BJP government over rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.
"At a number of places, the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre, and the public is forced to buy everything at a higher price. The prices of diesel and LPG cylinders have also increased. Do they have any answer to this?" he said.
He also attacked the BJP over Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agarwal filing nomination for the deputy speaker's post in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly with the support of the ruling party.
"Which party does the candidate put up by the BJP belong to? What can be expected of a government which inaugurates already inaugurated projects, and lays foundation stone of the projects, for which the foundation stone has already been laid?" he asked.
He also rubbished claims of factionalism in the Samajwadi Party and claimed the BJP will not give tickets to 150 MLAs in the 2022 polls.
Yadav had earlier said that SP will win 400 out of the 403 seats in the UP Assembly. He termed the BJP government "anti-farmer".
"Both the UP government and the Centre have deceived (people). The truth is that no one has got a job," Yadav said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU