Chirag Paswan slams Nitish over targeting of Biharis in Kashmir

After Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti party (Ram Vilas), has slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for being 'insensitive' and not doing enough over the killings of Bihari labourers in Kashmir.
Chirag Paswan, after reaching Patna on Monday said that due to huge unemployment, a large number of people migrate to other states for jobs.
"It is a complete failure of Nitish Kumar who has been in power for the last 16 years in Bihar. Moreover, he has announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the deceased's family. This is sheer insensitivity. What would happen with just Rs 2 lakh? Is he mocking the victim's families?" Paswan said.
"We demand government jobs for one of the deceased's family members," he said.
"We have written to the chief minister and asked them to form a separate ministry for migrants so that their issues will be addressed there," Chirag said.
Chirag Paswan, after reaching Patna airport, went to the poll-bound Kusheshwar Asthan in Darbhanga district for election campaign in favour of the party's candidate.
Earlier on Sunday evening, Tejashwi Yadav levelled similar allegations at Nitish Kumar on the attacks against the Bihari labourers in Kashmir.
Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also reacted sharply on gruesome murders of Bihari labourers in Kashmir.
"We are under extreme pain due to the gruesome murder of unarmed Bihari people in Kashmir. I want to urge PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah to give responsibility to Bihari people to wipe out militancy from the Kashmir valley in 15 days," Manjhi said in a tweet.
Terrorists on Sunday gunned down two labourers -- Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev -- in J&K's Anantnag district while Chunchun Rishidev was seriously injured in the firing. All three of them are natives of Bihar's Banka district.
On Saturday, the terrorists had killed a Golgappa vendor, Arvind Kumar Shah in Srinagar and a carpenter named Sagir Ahmed of Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, a terror group -- United Liberation Front of Jammu & Kashmir -- has issued a letter and asked non Kashmiris to leave J&K immediately.
