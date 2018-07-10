Amit Shah to sound MP poll bugle on July 14, flag-off Jan Ashirwad Yatra

BJP chief will sound the party's poll bugle in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are due by the end of this year, by flagging off Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Ujjain on July 14, a party spokesperson said today.

Shah will flag off the yatra after seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple, one of 12 jyotirlingas, the spokesperson said.

"After offering prayers at the Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar jyotirlinga, Shah will flag off Chouhan's 'Jan Ashirward Yatra' on Saturday," he said.

Chouhan's two-and-a-half-month tour will cover all the 230 state assembly segments in the state. During the yatra, the chief minister will address a public meeting in every assembly constituency.

A special vehicle has been designed like a chariot for the yatra. Chouhan would address the people from this vehicle at 475 different places during the exercise. The journey will end on September 25 in Bhopal in the presence of top BJP leaders, the BJP spokesperson said.

This will be Chouhan's third 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'. He had taken out similar tours ahead of the assembly elections in 2008 and 2013, he added.

The BJP is facing a challenge of retaining power for fourth consecutive term, while the Congress is making every effort to again power in the state after a gap of 15 years.