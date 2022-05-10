Amit Shah to visit Telangana on May 14; to address public meeting

-
ALSO READ
SMC signs MoUs with Praja Foundation and Azim Premji Foundation
Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS
Yatra Online files IPO papers with Sebi to raise 750 crore
Telangana clocks 190 new coronavirus cases, one death in past 24 hours
Terrorism biggest form of human rights violation, says HM Amit Shah
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Telangana on May 14 to address a public meeting to mark the culmination of the second leg of state BJP President Bandi Sanjay's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'.
BJP's Telangana unit announced on Monday that Shah will address the public meeting at Tukkuguda in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad.
The saffron party is planning a massive show of strength by mobilising people in large numbers for the public meeting.
State BJP leaders expect that the meeting will boost the morale of the party and gear up the cadre for the next year's Assembly elections.
BJP's show of strength comes close on the heels of Congress party holding a massive public meeting in Warangal on May 6. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had addressed the meeting, which made a slew of promises for farmers.
Amit Shah will be the second key leader of the BJP to address a public meeting as part of Bandi Sanjay's padyatra, aimed at highlighting the afailures' of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.
BJP national president J.P. Nadda had addressed a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on May 5. He claimed that people of Telangana want a change in the state by bringing BJP to power so that the state is benefited from double-engine growth.
Nadda said that the BJP's victory in the Dubbaka and Huzurabad Assembly by-elections reflect the people's mood.
Some central ministers had also participated in the second leg of the padyatra launched on April 14 from Alampur in Jogulamba Gadwal district.
During the month-long foot march, Bandi Sanjay is scheduled to cover 385 kilometers in five districts. He will pass through 105 villages in 10 Assembly constituencies.
Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament from Karimnagar, is covering 10-15 km every day to interact with people to know their problems.
The BJP leader alleged that there is corruption and family rule in the state and all sections of people including youth, employees and farmers are not happy.
The first phase of the yatra had started in Hyderabad in August 2021.It lasted for 36 days covering 19 Assembly constituencies and half a dozen Parliamentary constituencies in eight districts.
--IANS
ms/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU