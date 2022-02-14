Anti-conversion bill, hijab row to dominate K'taka Assembly session

-
The Karnataka Assembly session which will commence from Monday, is expected to witness a high voltage drama as the ruling BJP government and opposition Congress are locking horns on controversial issues such as the anti-conversion bill, Mekedatu project and the hijab row.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is scheduled to address the joint session on Monday.
The BJP is all set to table the controversial anti-conversion bill in the Legislative Council this session. It was passed in the Assembly during the winter session held in Belagavi Suvarna Soudha.
The bill is expected to create furore as the Congress is all set to oppose it, and the BJP is expected to get it passed in the Council, even as the latter is short of majority by one seat.
The Congress is also set to attack the state government on its inability to commence the work of Mekedatu project, opposed by the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
It had taken out a massive padayatra amid the third Covid-19 wave urging immediate commencement of the project, but stopped after intervention of the court.
The raging hijab row is also going to be one of the major points of confrontation between the ruling party and the Congress as well as the JD(S). Though the case is in court, both the houses of the Assembly are going to witness high drama over the issue.
The Bitcoin scandal, which has gone to the backburner, is also likely to be raked up as allegations have been made against top BJP leaders of the state.
The contractors association charge of 40 per cent commission on all projects by the ruling BJP disposal, Mahadayi drinking water project and delay in providing compensation to families of Covid victims will be discussed to put the ruling BJP in a fix.
Hariprasad.B.K., considered to be member of Congress President Sonia Gandhi's close circle, will begin his stint as the Leader of Opposition. The Congress has more expectations from Hariprasad who is known for his poignant anti-Hindutva comments and stands.
On the other hand, sources from the BJP claimed that the party is all set to confront Opposition aggressively, especially, on hijab row and Anti-conversion bills.
