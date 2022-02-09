K'taka to file objections against TN's river linking projects: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that his government has decided to oppose Tamil Nadu's Hogenakkal hydroelectric project and Cauvery, Gundar and Vaigai river linking project by filing objections in the court.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi after chairing a meeting with senior counsels who represent the state in the legal battle, State Advocate General and senior officers on 'Inter-State Water Disputes', he said, " has always been united when it comes to protecting state's interests related to its land and water. As for the Mekedatu project, it is coming up before the National Green Tribunal(NGT) and there is also another case coming up for hearing together. We will present our stand clearly by filing our objections."

Speaking on notifying the award of Krishna Tribunal, Bommai said, "the judge had recused before the last hearing. This time we have submitted a petition to Registrar General for appointing a new Judge before the next hearing. The Chief Justice would decide on that. If not, we have decided to make a submission in the court regarding this," Bommai said.

"It has also been decided to present our stand clearly before the Central Water Commission and Cauvery River Management Authority. I had met the Union Water Resources Minister and environmental clearance is awaited," he added

On being asked about Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, he said, "Mahadayi too came up for discussion. We have requested a speedy hearing. That too is in the final stages. As all the riparian states have submitted objections to the Tribunal award, we need to find a solution."

"The river diversion issue is already discussed and settled. If DPR is approved work would be continued. The meeting discussed how to start our projects, the status of the court cases and how to continue the projects which have been started," he added.

Bommai further said that they also discussed the Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Pennar river linking projects. "We have to file our objections conveying the stand that till the water share of each state including our own share is decided, approval should not be given for DPR. Union Finance minister too has been informed about our stand that, consent of all the states should be obtained before going ahead with the project," he stated.

Speaking on cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister said the issue would be discussed only when he meets National President JP Nadda.

