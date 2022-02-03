KCR is insecure about rise of BJP in Telangana, says BJP's DK Aruna

DK Aruna, the National Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his remarks on Union Budget 2022-23 and said "the government is insecure about the rise of the in the state."

Earlier on Tuesday, expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led Centre needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal".

The leader "We are all ashamed that Rao spoke in an insulting manner about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Central government during his press conference."

"Rao is frustrated and insecure about the rise of the in Telangana," Aruna said.

"This government is known for corruption. The chief minister promised the Dalits three acres of land but hasn't fulfiled his promises," the BJP leader alleged further.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday.

