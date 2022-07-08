Article 370 abrogation unified hearts of J-K people with rest of country

-
ALSO READ
SC to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after summer vacation
Equitable society created in J&K post abrogation of Article 370: Official
No improvement in J&K's security after Article 370 abrogation: NC chief
Hope SC reverses laws applied to J&K after Article 370 abrogation: Mehbooba
SC lists pleas against abrogation of article 370 after summer vacation
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the abrogation of Article 370 has unified the hearts of people from Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.
He said J-K broke the shackles of Article 370 and is now progressing towards wholesome development with the rest of India.
Singh was speaking at the BJP's three-day training workshop at Patnitop in Udhampur district,
He said socio-political and development changes were visible in J-K after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.
The move was aimed at complete and all-inclusive development of the region," Singh claimed, adding "it has unified hearts of people from J-K with the rest of the nation".
With the removal of these temporary provisions, important Central laws like prevention of Child marriage Act, 73rd and 74th Amendments, Prevention of Corruption Act, political reservations, women rights and hundreds of other such acts were implemented. Development projects are being completed at record pace now, the minister said.
He also talked about AIIMS, development of road infrastructure reducing travel time between important destinations, improvement in rankings of universities, decrease in stone-pelting incidents, activation of grievance cell, Shahpur Kandi project, Devika project, first Industrial Biotech Park, Ujh Multipurpose project, Mansar Lake rejuvenation, highest railway bridge, an official statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU