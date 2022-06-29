As Maha CM resigns, Sena rebels to hold meeting at Goa hotel on next plan

One of the rebel MLAs, Bharat Gogawale, on Wednesday night said they will hold meetings at a five-star hotel in Goa where they are staying for the night and discuss their next steps in the wake of the resignation of chief minister .

A chartered flight carrying the breakaway MLAs of led by Eknath Shinde landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night from Guwahati.

From the airport, they headed to the hotel in Dona Paula in special buses.

"It is not like we are very happy with the decision of stepping down as the CM. We are heading towards our hotel. Once we reach there, we will discuss the issue and decide our next steps. He (Thackeray) tried to convince us," Gogawale said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)