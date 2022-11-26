JUST IN
People do not want to bring Congress back to power: Karnataka CM Bommai
BJP indulging in political 'horse-trading' in Telangana: TRS' K Kavitha
Ordinance seeking my removal as Chancellor 'infructuous': Kerala Governor
Voter ID scam: BJP lodges complaint with EC in Karnataka, seeks action
Jolt to Telangana Congress as senior leader Shashidhar Reddy quits
No parallel activities can be allowed in Congress in Kerala: V D Satheesan
No parallel activities can be allowed in state Congress: Kerala LoP
MK Stalin defamation case: Kishore K Swamy sent to custody till Dec 5
No early end in sight: Why are governor and Kerala govt in a tussle?
TRS resorting to attacks out of insecurity, fear of defeat: Kishan Reddy
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
You freed Bilkis' rapists: Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Amit Shah
Business Standard

Centre led by PM Modi involved in Karnataka voters' ID scam: Congress

"Large amount of money has been transferred from the account of a company run by the Central government. Along with stealing of voters' data, the tax money of the common people has been looted"

Topics
Narendra Modi | Karnataka | Congress

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Congress' Karnataka state unit in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Photo: @ANI
Congress' Karnataka state unit in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Photo: @ANI

Congress' Karnataka state unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged that the BJP-led Union government is involved in the voters' ID scam.

"The Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly involved in stealing data from voters. The funds have been transferred from the bank account of a company run by the Central government to many persons, who hail from the place where Ravikumar of Chilume Institute, the main accused in the scam," Surjewala said.

This is the evidence which proves direct involvement of the Union government in the scam, he added.

"Large amount of money has been transferred from the account of a company run by the Central government. Along with stealing of voters' data, the tax money of the common people has been looted," the Congress leader alleged.

It is clear that the Central government is involved with the state government led by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the voter ID scam, he said.

"There is an angle of illegal transfer of money in the scam. It is not only about data theft. The probe has to be conducted under the monitoring of Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court," Surjewala added.

State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that money transfer has been made into the accounts of farmers belonging to the same place as of the kingpin Ravikumar.

The money has been taken back from the farmers, he alleged.

The Congress leaders have been directed to verify the deletion of names of voters from minority communities, Scheduled Castes and Tribes and others.

Congress has alleged that names of more than 20 lakh voters have been deleted from the voters' list in Karnataka by the BJP government.

However, the BJP has said that the Congress is worried over deletion of duplicate voters which it had settled down in Bengaluru Assembly constituencies from other neighbouring states.

--IANS

mka/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, November 26 2022. 09:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU