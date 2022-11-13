Bharat Jodo Yatra revealed real identity of Rahul Gandhi: Kanhaiya Kumar

Congress leader on Sunday said that the party has completed the first leg of its Bharat Jodo Yatra and the yatra has revealed the real identity of .

"When the yatra started, there were many questions in our minds, but it has succeeded beyond our expectations. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, many people joined the party and mostly the common people of the country. Farmers, youth, and working people are joining the yatra," Kumar said.

Kanhaiya further said that the country needed this yatra.

"Women are also meeting comfortably during the yatra. It has revealed the real identity of . The first leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra has been completed and the second stage of the journey will be based on the unfulfilled promises of the BJP government," he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached its 66th day with the leg in Maharashtra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is at its Maharashtra leg, resumed from the Shevala village of Kalamnuri in Maharashtra's Hingoli on Saturday.

The Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will travel through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and would cover a distance of 382 Kms.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

For its first break, the march halted near Matoshri Hotel opposite the Nilavati Petroleum in the Kalamnuri city of Arati village section. It will soon resume the walk from Pardi Mod, Bus stand to halt again at the Kalamnuri Zilla Parishad High School at 7 pm.The padyatris of Bharat Jodo will stay today night at the Late Shankarrao Satav Arts and Commerce College Ground in the city.It is pertinent to mention that the Congress had claimed in its previous statement that the Yatra is the longest march on foot conducted by any Indian politician in Indian history.

The Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

In Maharashtra too, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have also agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

