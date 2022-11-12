Cong resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 66th day in Maharashtra's Kalamnuri

MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached its 66th day. with the leg in .

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is at its leg, resumed from the Shevala village of Kalamnuri in Maharashtra's Hingoli on Saturday.

For its first break, the march halted near Matoshri Hotel opposite the Nilavati Petroleum in the Kalamnuri city of Arati village section. It will soon resume the walk from Pardi Mod, Bus stand to halt again at the Kalamnuri Zilla Parishad High School at 7 pm.

The padyatris of Bharat Jodo will stay today night at the Late Shankarrao Satav Arts and Commerce College Ground in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that the had claimed in its previous statement that the Yatra is the longest march on foot conducted by any Indian politician in Indian history.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is nowadays in after it covered the parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

In Maharashtra too, the Nationalist Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have also agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.

Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers, along with Rahul Gandhi, are in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.

The party has paid a tribute to Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his death anniversary.

The Congress also paid homage to environmental activist Pandurang Mahadev Bapat on his birth anniversary today.

"We pay homage to the environmental activist, freedom fighter and a Gandhian, Pandurang Mahadev Bapat. Known as Senapati, he led the Mulshi Satyagraha & was an advocate of 'public cleanliness'," the Congress tweeted.

However, on Friday, an old party worker P Ganesan breathed his last during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. On his death, expressed grief via a Facebook post, where he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of our fellow Yatri, Shri P Ganesan ji."

"He was a committed worker of the Congress, who had participated in every Yatra and campaign of the party over the past 3 decades. In him, we have lost a true soldier of the party and a beloved companion on the Bharat Jodo Yatra", he added.

further expressed his "deepest condolences" to his family members and well-wishers.

"His dedication to the country and the Congress party will serve as an inspiration to all of us in our endeavour to unite our country," said on Friday.

