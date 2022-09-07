'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to be turning point of Indian politics, says Congress

-
Ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that this will be a turning point in Indian politics and will mark a new beginning.
"A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning," Ramesh said.
In Kanyakumari Rahul Gandhi will visit the Thiruvalluvar Memorial, Vivekananda Memorial and Kamaraj Memorial.
There will be a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam and National Flag Handover Ceremony at Gandhi Mandapam then Rahul Gandhi will march with the 'Bharat Jodo Yatris' thus launching the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The national flag will be handed over by three chief ministers -- Tamil Nadu's M.K. Stalin, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot.
The purpose behind the march with the national flag is that the Congress wants other like-minded parties and civil society groups to join the programme, said a Congress leader.
Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the opposition has no way but to go to the people of the country.
--IANS
miz/msk/dpb
