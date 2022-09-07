'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to be turning point of Indian politics, says Congress

Ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday, General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that this will be a turning point in Indian and will mark a new beginning.

"A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian . It marks a new beginning," Ramesh said.

In Kanyakumari will visit the Thiruvalluvar Memorial, Vivekananda Memorial and Kamaraj Memorial.

There will be a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam and Flag Handover Ceremony at Gandhi Mandapam then will march with the 'Bharat Jodo Yatris' thus launching the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The flag will be handed over by three chief ministers -- Tamil Nadu's M.K. Stalin, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot.

The purpose behind the march with the flag is that the wants other like-minded parties and civil society groups to join the programme, said a leader.

on Sunday said that the opposition has no way but to go to the people of the country.

