Shah sets target for BJP to win with bigger margin in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Union Home Minister and president JP Nadda on Tuesday held a crucial meeting with the Union Ministers who are cluster incharges, at the party office in the capital in view of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

During the meeting, said, "When the organisation will be strong, only then the government will be strong."

Union Minister Smriti Irani, Ashwani Varshney, Bhupender Yadav, Arjun Munda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, G Kishan Reddy, N Murugan, Prahlad Patel, Pralhad Joshi, Parshottam Rupala, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Kiren Rijiju, Annpurna Devi, Ajay Mishra Teni, Mahendra Pandey, Pankaj Chaudhary were present in the meeting,

The other leaders who were present at the meeting included Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Sanjeev Balyan, VK Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Giriraj Singh, Raosaheb Patil Danve, BL Verma, Kaushal Kishore, Darshana Jardosh, Anurag Thakur, Subhash Sarkar.

According to the sources, the ground zero report of the ministers of the Modi government and the measures to be taken for the victory were discussed.

Discussions were also held on the responsibility that was bestowed on the Union Ministers to stay on the 144 seats. The Union Ministers and MPs were asked to strengthen the organisation on these seats. The Ministers who have not visited the assigned constituency so far were directed to strengthen the party as a priority. Discussions were held to focus on 144 constituencies.

Top sources in the party said that 69 Union Ministers have been given the responsibility to stay in the constituencies. The Ministers were given the responsibility of two constituencies while some were given three constituencies the last time, in which they were asked to stay in a seat for three days each, and reach out to the locals. The Ministers were also directed to take the benefits of the welfare schemes for the people to their doorsteps.

"The stay of the Ministers in the 144 Lok Sabha constituencies will continue till 2024 general polls. It is likely that the ministers may be given the responsibility of a few more constituencies in the near future. Those Ministers who have been given this responsibility have been told to stay for two days in each month in a Lok Sabha constituency. Discussions were also held on methods to register a bigger victory than the 2019 general elections in 2024," said the sources.

JP Nadda expressed his discontent on the Ministers who were the in charge of the seats on which the lost in 2019, and who failed to stay in their respective assigned constituencies. They were instructed to complete their assigned work.

In May this year, the BJP focused on 144 Lok Sabha seats where it found itself weak or the margin of loss was narrow. Therefore, the responsibility of identifying the necessary steps to be taken to ensure victory was entrusted to various ministers. The report of these Lok Sabha seats is also being discussed.

Less than 2 years to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On May 25, the 'Lok Sabha Pravas' campaign was launched by Home Minister and President JP Nadda.

Its objective is to strengthen the party at the grassroots level in 144 Lok Sabha seats across the country.

Several ministers in the PM Modi cabinet were assigned with the task to maintain the report after Home Minister Amit Shah and Party's national president JP Nadda partially visited about 144 Lok Sabha seats where they are weak and took the responsibility to identify the necessary steps with the intention to register victory here.

